Los Angeles, Aug 27 (PTI) Netflix has pulled the plug on sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" after just two seasons.

According to Variety, the decision to cancel the show was made due to Netflix's traditional approach of cost versus viewership of a series.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Accuses Rhea Chakraborty of Poisoning His Son, Demands Her Arrest by the Investigating Agency.

The series, which debuted on the streamer in 2018, was based on the novel of the same name by Richard K Morgan.

It followed the adventures of interstellar warrior Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman in season one.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Shares An Adorable Post For Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar On Her 40th Birthday!.

Anthony Mackie took over the part in season two, which debuted on the streaming site in February this year.

"Altered Carbon" was created by Laeta Kalogridis and hailed from Skydance Television.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)