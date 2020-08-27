Shibani Dandekar, a stunning model – anchor – singer, has turned a year older today! This gorgeous celebrates her 40th birthday on August 27, 2020. Family, friends and fans, all have been extending birthday wishes to her across social media platforms. But all were curious to see the birthday post that Farhan Akhtar would be sharing for his girlfriend, and here you go! The multi-talented star of Bollywood has shared an adorable post for Shibani Dandekar that screams love. Shibani Dandekar Birthday: Five Times She Rocked The Big Screen With Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar.

With a simple and sweet picture, Farhan Akhtar has poured his heart out for his ladylove on the occasion of her 40th birthday. The couple can be seen all smiles in this lovely pic and while sharing it, Farhan captioned it as, “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you.” Isn’t that an adorable birthday post from beau Farhan? VJ Anusha, sister of Shibani, has posted hearts emoji in the comment section, whereas Hrithik Roshan has extended his heartfelt wishes to the diva. Shibani Dandekar Joins Farhan Akhtar's Family Luncheon, Shabana Azmi Shares the Video.

Farhan Akhtar’s Birthday Post For Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most adorable couples of B-town. Besides attending events together, the latter has also been spotted spending quality time with Farhan's family members. It has been two years since Farhan and Shibani have been dating each other and have been giving major couple goals. From posting lovey-dovey pics to flaunting their love, this couple has been winning hearts on social media. Fans are just waiting to know when this lovely duo will take their relationship to the next level!

