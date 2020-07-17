Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday said his mother, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is doing better.

Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his family have tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Pet Dog Hash Turns Into Her Co-Star! Check Adorable Posts.

The 65-year-old actor took to social media today to update about the health of his mother, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after the diagnosis.

"Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind,” Kher wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photograph of his mother.

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal Gets the Sweetest Birthday Surprise Wish from Girlfriend Jwala Gutta (View Pic).

Kher's brother and his family is quarantining at home.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city currently has 23,694 active COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)