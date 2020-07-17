It's Vishnu Vishal's birthday today and guess who planned the sweetest surprise for him. Yes, his ladylove, Jwala Gutta. The ace badminton player has been in a steady relationship with her actor beau and their adorable Instagram posts are proof of it. Vishnu earlier took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Jwala from his midnight birthday celebration. She had apparently decided to pay a surprise visit to him with his birthday cake. Jwala Gutta Confirms Being in a Relationship with Vishnu Vishal, Says Marriage Will Happen Soon.

"My bday surprise...", he captioned while sharing a happy picture with Jwala on his social media account. The couple is all smiles in their new photo and their adorable click has certainly warmed our hearts. Also, one look at the cake and you may get an idea if she decided to bake it herself. If yes, then well, brownie points for her being the sweetest girlfriend that she is. Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul to Step into Nani and Shraddha Srinath's Shoes for Jersey's Tamil Remake.

Check Out His Post

View this post on Instagram My bday suprise...😁 @gutta_jwala A post shared by vishnu vishal (@iamvishnuuvishal) on Jul 16, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Earlier when the Raatchasan actor in his interaction with India Today was asked about his relationship with Jwala, he had said, "I believe in companionship for life. I am a strong believer in that. As days pass by, you need someone to share your happiness and sorrows with. After my separation, I met Jwala and started spending a lot of time with her. She is a very positive person and that’s what I like about her. She had also gone through a separation in life. We spoke, understood each other and things are going fine." He further mentioned how they are matured and waiting to see how things turn out in future. This was in regards to if they ever discussed getting married in future.

