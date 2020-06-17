Entertenment News | Film Version of 'David Byrne's American Utopia' to Premiere on HBO Max

Los Angeles, Jun 17 (PTI) A filmed version of popular Broadway show "David Byrne's American Utopia" is set to debut on HBO Max.

The film has been directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee and it is set to debut on the streamer later this year.

The announcement was made by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement posted on HBO Max's parent company, WarnerMedia's website.

"'David Byrne's American Utopia' is a uniquely transformative experience and a perfect example of how entertainment can bring us together during these challenging times," said Rosenstein.

"Spike's brilliant direction adds a level of intimacy to this powerful performance, and we're so thrilled to share this groundbreaking show with our audience," she added.

The project, which hails from Participant Media, will include live performance from the original stage show.

In 2019, Byrne had collaborated with 11 other musicians to perform a modified version of his 2018 album "America Utopia", along with several songs from his previous band, Talking Heads.

The production ran at the Hudson Theater, opening on October 20, 2019 and closing on February 16, 2020.

"It is my honour and privilege that my art brother, Mr. David Byrne, asked me to join him in concert, to invite me into his magnificent world of 'American Utopia'. And dat's da ‘once in a lifetime' truth, Ruth. Ya-dig? Sho-nuff. Peace and love. Be safe," Lee said.

Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment are executive producing and financing "David Byrne's American Utopia", with Participant as lead.

The film is produced by Byrne's Todomundo and Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies and executive produced by RadicalMedia. PTI

