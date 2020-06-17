Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 11:24 AM IST
Anushka Sharma On India-China Face Off: As a Soldier's Daughter, The Death of a Soldier Will Always Hurt Hard And Feel Personal
Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The talks of India-China border issues are all over the web. In extremely disheartening news,  Indian Army men lost their lives during their battle with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. Almost 20 including a colonel rank officer, Santosh Babu left for the heavenly abode while serving the nation. Amongst everyone who is paying tribute to the martyrs, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma too paid her condolences. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Solatium of Rs 20 Lakh for Martyred Indian Soldier K Palani’s Family.

The 32-year-old star took to Twitter to write, "As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan." Here's the tweet.

Anushka Sharma's Tweet:

Earlier, other industry celebs also mourned the death of the soldiers. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and more posted their tributes on social media.  In a statement, the Indian Army said, "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20." Indeed, the nation will be forever grateful and indebted to the Indian soldiers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

