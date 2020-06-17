MTV Fires Alex Kompothecras Of Siesta Key After Racist Social Media Posts Surface Online

In the past few weeks, we have seen studios and TV networks firing artists owing to them participating in any kind of exchanges that can be counted as racial slurs. In the wake of George Floyd's death, studios have now become conscious of promoting more diversity and also being on the right side of history by not supporting anyone indulging in racial injustice. After The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer was fired from the show for his old racist tweets, two artists were also dropped from Vanderpump Rules. Now, MTV has decided to fire Alex Kompothecras from Siesta Key. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fired From Vanderpump Rules Over Racism Against Faith Stowers.

This decision comes after posts with racial slurs were allegedly shared by Kompothecras. The news was confirmed by Siesta Keys Twitter handle as they released a statement about the actor being removed from the show. The statement read, "We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Gets Fired from the Show After His Old Racist Tweets Resurface Online.

Check Out the Tweet from Siesta Key Handle:

We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key. — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 17, 2020

Reports suggest that racist comments and white supremacist posts were allegedly made by Kompothecras recently resurfaced online after a few fan accounts shared the same. Interestingly, Alex is the third reality TV star MTV got rid off, recently the network also fired The Challenge’s Dee Nguyen and Teen Mom’s Taylor Selfridge.

