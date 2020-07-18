Aurangabad, Jul 18 (PTI) A hoarding of megastar Amitabh Bachchan with a famous dialogue from the 1978 blockbuster "Don" on coronavirus awareness has been removed from a village in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district in view of "sentiments" of his fans, an official said on Saturday.

The hoarding with an old photo of Bachchan carried a message in Marathi asking people to remain indoors in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | After Rajinikanth and Vijay, Ajith Receives Bomb Threat at His Injambakkam Residence, Police Investigation Underway.

Referring to the dialogue in the movie, the message reads: "the don whose capture was not only difficult but impossible, has been caught by coronavirus...stay at home for your families and do not unnecessarily try to become a 'don'".

Lohara Nagar Panchayat chief officer Gajanan Shinde said, "We had designed this banner to create awareness about coronavirus and displayed it. But looking after sentiments of fans of Amitabh Bachchan here, we have removed it".

Also Read | Chris Pratt Makes Bryce Dallas Howard Show Her Bruises As Jurassic World: Dominion Resumes Shooting in London.

Bachchan,77, his actor son Abhishek (44), daughter- in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a Mumbai hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)