Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Singer Leena Bose on Monday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer, best known for the song "Tum Se Hi" from the recently released film "Sadak 2", said following the diagnosis she is isolating at her home in Kolkata.

Also Read | Kidnapped: Todd Lasance Starrer Thriller Film’s Shoot Begins in Queensland, Australia.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm resting at home and taking good care of my health," Bose said in a statement.

The singer sang the romantic track "Tum Se Hi" along with Ankit Tiwari, who also composed the song for "Sadak 2".

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman’s Wife and Black Panther Co-Stars Attend Late Actor’s Private Memorial.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to 1991's "Sadak", also helmed by him.

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, "Sadak 2" released on Disney+ Hotstar last month. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)