ESI Scam: ACB Conducts Raids in Gudivada Government Hospital in Krishna District

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday conducted raids in Gudivada Government Hospital in Krishna district in the wake of recently unearthed ESI scam.ACB sleuths have been raiding government hospitals all over the state in the wake of the scam.ACB raids were conducted in many hospitals. In Gudivada town of Krishna district, ACB sleuths raided area government hospital and checked various records.They also carried out a raid at the community hospital at Patapatnam town in Srikakulam district.Srikakulam ACB team led by DSP Ramana Murty held raids since morning. They verified various records including purchase details of medicines and other equipment.A recent vigilance report unearthed a scam in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment in ESI hospitals. (ANI)

