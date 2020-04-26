Every Cricketer in the World Wants to Play Under Dhoni, Says Mohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Pacer Mohit Sharma praised wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said that every cricketer in the world wants to play under the leadership of the former India skipper.Sharma has played quite a lot of cricket with MS Dhoni for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).The 31-year-old pacer applauded Dhoni during an Instagram Live session on the official handle of Delhi Capitals."As a person, he (Dhoni) is a very nice human being, he is a simple person, I try to learn from him to the best manner possible, whenever you meet him, he will never make you uncomfortable, he has the quality of staying neutral at all times, I have played under him, every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni," Sharma said."Dhoni Bhai always keeps the team first, whenever the team loses, he goes to attend the media sessions and ends up taking responsibility of the loss, but whenever the team wins, he sends the match-winner to attend the press conference, the entire team understands the viewpoint of Dhoni," he added.Mohit Sharma was slated to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL this year, however, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

