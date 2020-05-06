Ex-MLA Urges Haryana-cadre IAS Officer to Take Back Resignation

Ghaziabad (UP), May 6 (PTI) A former UP MLA has slammed the "anti-woman policy" of the Haryana government following the resignation of a 2014-batch IAS officer Rani Nagar.

"The central government says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' while on the other hand the Haryana chief minister has turned a deaf ear and not taken action against the errant IAS officer for molestation in the last two years," former Khekhra legislator Madan Bhaiya said.

Nagar, a 2014-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, had resigned on Monday citing "personal safety on government duty" as the reason.

After submitting the resignation, she later left for her hometown Ghaziabad from Chandigarh with her sister.

In 2018, Nagar had accused an additional chief secretary-level bureaucrat of harassing her. The state government had conducted an inquiry into the allegations, but the charges did not hold against the officer, a Haryana government official had said.

In an earlier post on her Facebook page, Nagar, who was living in the UT guest house of Chandigarh since 2018 along with her sister, had claimed that despite numerous complaints against the senior bureaucrat, no action was taken against him.

Nagar had mentioned that last year, she had lodged a complaint against the bureaucrat before a court and claimed there is a constant threat to "our lives" (she and her sister), while requesting her Facebook friends to report the matter to the court, if they go untraceable.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Gurjar Samaj met the officer's father Ratan Singh Nagar in Nehru Nagar Colony in the city.

The members of the delegation tried to convince him to urge Nagar to take back the resignation. They also advised her to contest the case against the "errant" IAS officer without leaving the service, Bhaiyya added.

The leaders of Gurjar Samaj who hold portfolios in the government will also raise their voice in favour of the woman IAS officer who belongs to an OBC community, the former legislator said.

Acting upon the complaint of Rani Nagar, the Haryana government must initiate an impartial inquiry against the senior IAS officer. Inaction in this case shows the apathy of the state governmentm, the former MLA claimed.

