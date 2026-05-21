Facing Intense Internal Pressure, DNC Releases Postelection Autopsy

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin released a critical study of the party's performance in the 2024 campaign on Thursday, bowing to intense internal pressure from frustrated Democratic operatives who had publicly demanded the release of the postelection autopsy.

The 192-page report, which was concluded last December and authored by Democratic consultant Paul Rivera, calls for “a renewed focus on the voters of Middle America and the South, who have come to believe they are not included in the Democratic vision of a stronger and more dynamic America for everyone.”

“Millions of Americans are suffering from poor access to healthcare, manufacturing and job losses, and a failing infrastructure, yet continue to be persuaded to vote against their best interests because they do not see themselves reflected in the America of the Democratic Party,” the report says.

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The autopsy points to a reduction in support and training for Democratic state parties, voter registration shifts and “a persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters.”

It also criticizes the party's focus on “identity politics,” but avoids some of the most controversial elements of the 2024 campaign, glossing over former President Joe Biden's decision to seek reelection, the party's split over the war in Israel and the selection of Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

Thursday's release comes as Martin confronts a crisis of confidence among party officials who are increasingly concerned about the health of their political machine barely a year into his term. Some Democratic operatives have had informal discussions about recruiting a new chair, even though most believe that Martin’s job wasn't in serious jeopardy ahead of the midterm elections.

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In a Substack message accompanying the report's release, Martin apologized for his handling of the situation. He said his decision to keep the document secret was largely based on the condition of the document, which was “was not ready for primetime,” rife with errors and missing attribution in many cases.

“I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards,” he wrote. “I don’t endorse what’s in this report, or what’s left out of it. I could not in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it. But transparency is paramount.”

The initial response from frustrated Democratic operatives was not positive.

“Why not say this in 2024, or bring in more people to finish it, instead of turning this into the dumbest media cycle for 7-8 months?” Democratic strategist Steve Schale wrote on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).