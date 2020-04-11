FIR Against 12 People in MP's Dhar for Breach of Section 144

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR against 12 people here for the violation of Section 144 as they were taking part in the last rites ceremony of a deceased, thereby breaking the coronavirus lockdown norms, which prohibits any form of public gathering.According to the Union Health Ministry, till 8 pm on Saturday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 435, with 33 deaths.Scores of people across the country are getting booked for breaching the lockdown imposed by the Central government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.In Uttarakhand alone, more than 4,500 people have been arrested till Friday for the violation of lockdown restrictions.India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

