Fire Breaks out at Garment Godown in Delhi's Daryaganj, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi [India], May 7 [ANI]: A fire broke out in a garment godown near Daryaganj here in the wee hours of Thursday.The fire broke out at around 3 am. Seven fire tenders rushed to spot and the fire was brought under control within one and a half hours."Seven fire tenders reached here. No casualties or injuries have been reported," Fire Officer Satyendra Pal told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)