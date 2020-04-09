Five Central Prisons in Maharashtra Under Strict Lockdown

Mumbai( Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Five central prisons in the state undergo strict lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. "I have issued an order to lockdown five central prisons: Yerawada Central Jail, Arthur Road Jail, Byculla Jail, Thane Jail and Kalyan Jail. Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out" said Sunil Ramanand, Aditional Director General Prisons on Thursday.This move has been taken as these five prisons are located in COVID-19 affected areas of the state and hold a large number of inmates.So far 1135 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Maharashtra, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

