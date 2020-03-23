Five Indians Stranded in UK Due to Flights Cancellation Following Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Mar 23 (ANI): Five Indian Nationals who were flying back to Hyderabad from Chile via London, are currently stranded in the UK, seeking help from British authorities so that visas be extended, while urging Indian government for a flight back to India."Upon our request, they (airline) gave us their inability to fly us in writing and with this letter we could prevail on the border desk at UK immigration to give us a visa to enter the UK. They have accorded us a visa valid only for 24 hours. Now it's more than 24 hrs and we are still unable to go back and do not have means to approach the immigration authorities to extend our visas," the SOS email shot out to India's High Commission in London read.The stranded nationals, on their way back from Santiago (Chile), had a British Airways (BA) flight on March 19 which got suspended. Following which, they waited 12 hours at the London's Heathrow Airport but failed to get an alternative route as the airline had suspended their flights back to India.Thereafter, a temporary visa was provided to them by the British authorities which expired after 24 hours. The Indian Nationals have now written to UK immigration for extension of their visa as they don't intend "to stay here as unauthorised individuals"."We are mailing you our travel document details. Request the competent authorities in India and UK to seek an extension of our visa for stay in the UK from the competent authorities in the UK as we are compelled to stay here till such time we are able to return to India and do not intend to stay here as unauthorised individuals," the email read.The stranded Indians have also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to help them return to India as they don't have adequate means to stay in the UK."We also request and urge the Government of India to help us return to India as soon as possible as we can not indefinitely stay in the UK we do not have the means to do so," it further said.Moreover, they have two more Indian Nationals in their group who do have a valid UK visa and but still need help to return to India. (ANI)

