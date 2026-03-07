Atlanta, March 7: A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Nashville to Florida was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night due to a security concern. Southwest Flight 2094, which departed from Nashville International Airport (BNA) at approximately 7:15 p.m., was diverted mid-flight following reports of a "possible security matter" on board.

The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta shortly after 9:00 p.m. local time. Upon arrival, the plane was met by local law enforcement, including a specialized unit from the Atlanta Police Department. According to witness reports and airline statements, officers boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger as part of an immediate investigation into the incident. American Airlines Flight 292 From New York to New Delhi Diverted to Rome After Crew Reported ‘Security Issue’, Says Federal Aviation Administration.

'Death to America! Death to Trump'

“Death to America! Death to Trump!” “I’m going to bomb the plane!” Southwest Flight 2094 Diverted to Atlanta due to security threat; passenger detained. Can we uh.. just start deporting these ones instead? #Iran #IranWar #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/3GJ8v6hoHa — Shatty (@ShatTrades) March 7, 2026

Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 Nashville–Florida Service Diverted to Atlanta

BREAKING:@SouthwestAir Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, Florida was forced to divert to Atlanta late last night after a an Arabic looking Muslim passenger onboard the plane threatened to blow the plane up with a bomb! You can see the SWAT team… pic.twitter.com/5YI8DDxCHK — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 7, 2026

While the specific nature of the security threat was not initially disclosed, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later conducted a review of the situation. Following the assessment, officials confirmed there was "no credible threat" to the aircraft or its passengers.

Impact on Passengers

Travelers remained on the aircraft during the initial police response. Following the removal of the passenger and a security sweep, the flight was cleared to continue. However, additional weather-related delays in the Atlanta area further postponed the journey. Southwest Airlines Flight Drops 500 Feet Mid-Air to Dodge Fighter Jet Near Burbank, 2 Crew Injured; FAA Launches Investigation.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement apologizing for the disruption: “We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew and apologize to our customers for the delay. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees.”

Resumption of Service

The flight, which was originally destined for Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL), was rescheduled to depart Atlanta just after 11:00 p.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, maintained normal operations throughout the incident, though the diversion added to a night of minor travel disruptions caused by regional thunderstorms. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).