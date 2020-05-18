Five Mumbai Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive; Cases Climb to 15 in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), May 18 (PTI) Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, taking the total in the district to 15.

There are 11 active cases in the district while three patients have recovered and one died recently at Nerchowk in Mandi, officials said.

Three fresh cases are from Sujanpur subdivision, whereas two are from Nadaun subdivision, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harikesh Meena said.

The DC said those found positive from Nadaun subdivision include a 60-year-old man, who returned from Mumbai on May 12, from Booni village and 50-year-old man from Khungan village.

Similarly, those found positive from Sujanpur revenue subdivision are a 54-year-old man from Gwarroo village, 20-year-old youth and 47-year-old woman from Rehroo Pathar village.

The other four people found positive returned from Mumbai on May 14.

They were already put under institutional or home quarantine and had recently returned in taxis. One of them from Gwaroo village is a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, the DC has directed the concerned sub-divisional magistrate to seal the concerned areas and take complete stock of the situation arising out of the sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the district.

