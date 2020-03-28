Five Quakes Between 3 and 4.3 Magnitude in HP's Chamba

Shimla, March 28 (PTI) Five quakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.3 struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, officials said.

The quakes were recorded between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The first quake was of 3.6 magnitude and was felt at 5.11 pm, followed by a 4.3 magnitude quake at 5.17 pm, 3 magnitude quake at 5.45 pm, 3.8 magnitude quake at 6.49 pm and 3.4 magnitude quake at 8.43 pm, he added.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

The epicentre of the quake was in Chamba districtat a depth of 5 to 10 kilometres.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone.

