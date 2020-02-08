Four Charred to Death in Ahmedabad Factory Fire

Ahmedabad, Feb 8 (PTI) At least four persons were charred to death ina huge fire that erupted at a cloth factory in Narol locality of Ahmedabad in Gujarat onSaturday evening, police said.

The blaze broke out around 6 pm, fire brigade officials said, adding it was brought under control after four hours.

"Four charred bodies were recovered from the denim factory after the fire was doused. Their identification is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Bipin Ahire.

Around a dozen fire fighters struggled to put out the flames.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, officials added.

