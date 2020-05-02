Four Cops Sent to Police Lines for Dereliction of Duty

Ghaziabad, May 2 (PTI) A sub-inspector and three constables have been sent to the Police Lines for the dereliction of duty, an official said here on Saturday.

According to him, they allegedly helped bootleggers in the sale of liquor and were taking money from people running an illegal parking in the Laal Bagh police post area of Loni.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said Laal Bagh police post incharge Sub-Inspector Akhilesh Kumar; and constables Rahul Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar and Varun Kumar were shifted to the Police Lines on Saturday, which is considered a punishment posting for delinquent police personnel.

Investigation into their alleged connivance with bootleggers has been handed over to the SP (Crime).

Departmental action will also be initiated against them in case they are guilty, the SSP said.

