Four IRGC, Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Missile Attack

Damascus [Syria], Feb 15 (ANI): At least four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and three Syrian soldiers were killed in a missile attack launched from Israel, Times of Israel reported citing a Britain based Syrian civil war monitor.Syria said Israel was behind the strike near Damascus. However, the Israeli military did not comment on the incident.According to the outlet, the Jewish state has long maintained that it will not tolerate any Iranian efforts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported that its air defences intercepted hostile targets over Damascus. (ANI)

