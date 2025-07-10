Vadodara, July 10: The death toll in the Gambhira bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Vadodara has risen to 13 as two more bodies recovered from the site of the incident, authorities said on Thursday. A section of the Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand collapsed a day ago and fell into the Mahisagar river below. Rescue operation continued this morning and Vadodara District Collector Anil Dhameliya visited the site today. The Collector and other officials of the local administration have been visiting and taking stock of the relief and rescue operations on site of collapse since Wednesday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting the rescue and relief operations on the second day of the incident. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had on yesterday expressed deep sorrow over the bridge collapse incident. "The accident that occured in Vadodara district of Gujarat is very tragic. The NDRF team hs reached the accident site and is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is beibg provided to the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to god for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amit Shah wrote on X. Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9 After Bridge Collapses in Vadodara; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia Compensation.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand siad yeaeterday that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed. Two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge. He said yesterday that nine people have been rescued, five of them have been referred to the SSG Hospital. "None of the people who have been rescued are critical," he said. Gambhira Bridge Collapse News Update: 9 Dead After Vehicles Fall Into Mahisagar River As Bridge Collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died in the bridge collapse in Vadodara.He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

