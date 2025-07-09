A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat’s Vadodara where the Gambhira Bridge collapsed, causing multiple vehicles to fall into the Mahisagar River. According to Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya, nine bodies have been recovered so far, while six people have been injured and are receiving medical treatment. The rescue operation began early in the morning with swift response from local swimmers, boats, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, NDRF teams, Emergency Response Centre, and the police. Visuals from the site show teams tirelessly searching for more survivors. Authorities have assured that a detailed investigation will follow once rescue efforts are completed. Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Mahisagar River Connecting Vadodara and Anand Collapses in Gujarat's Padra, Viral Video Shows Truck Hanging on Flyover.

Gambhira Bridge Collapse

#WATCH | Vadodara (Gujarat) bridge collapse | Latest death toll stands at 9, at least 6 injured. Rescue operation underway. Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya says, "...Rescue operation started this morning. Local swimmers, boats and team of Municipal Corporation reached the… pic.twitter.com/0UAxB9hUog — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

