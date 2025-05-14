Mumbai, May 14: Actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr have officially begun the first schedule of the much-anticipated sequel to 'Ginny Weds Sunny'. The film, set to blend romance, comedy, and drama, promises to deliver a refreshing cinematic experience with its lighthearted narrative. The announcement was made by the makers of the film, who also shared photos featuring Avinash and Medha on set. ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ Release Date: Vikrant Massey, Debutante Shanaya Kapoor’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres on July 11.

In their social media post, the creators expressed their excitement, writing, "Get ready for a rollercoaster of Romance, Comedy, and Drama as the First Schedule of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 officially begins! Excited to begin this journey with an amazing team!" The sequel to 'Ginny Weds Sunny' brings together the creative team, including director Prasshant Jha, who is also credited with writing the film. The movie is being presented by Soundarya Productions, a production house known for its association with films such as 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.'

ANI reached out to the production team, who confirmed that the shooting of the film has commenced in Mussoorie. Talking about 'Ginny Wedss Sunny' Part 2, producer Vinod Bachchan said, "We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection." The sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

