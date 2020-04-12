Goa State Executive Committee Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 12 (ANI): The meeting of State Executive Committee (SEC) was held here in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and secretaries of various other departments in order to review the COVID-19 situation.Health Secretary Nila Mohanan informed that no COVID- 19 suspected case sample is pending for the testing at GMC. As on date, Goa has seven positive cases of coronavirus, one patient has recovered and has been shifted to a quarantine facility. The SEC noted with caution that Goa has not yet faced any community transmission.Secretary WCD informed that he has assessed the capacity of the six agencies currently undertaking the production of masks. Their current capacity is about 20,000 per day with a cost of about Rs. 25 per mask for reusable masks.Director of Panchayat informed that 172 Panchayats out of 191 have started pre-monsoon activities. The SEC noted that the state must be well prepared to handle the monsoon. Principal Chief Engineer (PWD) reported that water supply is normal.Secretary of Agriculture informed that eight harvesters have started operating in the state out of total 19 available. Chief Minister raised concerns at the possible lack of efficient procurement of the produce from the farmers in view of the lockdown and directed the Agriculture Department to ensure support for the said procurement.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,447, including 7,409 active cases of the virus. So far, 764 patients have either been cured or discharged while 273 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

