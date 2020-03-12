Government Fully Vigilant About Situation Due to Coronavirus, No Need to Panic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and urged the citizens to not panic."The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure the safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from the suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet."Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No minister of the Central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he said in another tweet.Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)