Govt Approves AirAsia Flights for Delhi, Vizag to Help Indians Stranded at Kuala Lumpur Airport

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The government has approved AirAsia flights for Delhi and Vizag to help Indians stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport due to the coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Media reports said over 200 Indians, mostly students, were stuck at Kuala Lumpur Airport due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The government, which on Monday banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31, also closed its doors to those from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

"Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag," Jaishankar tweeted.

"These are tough times and you should understand the precautions. Please contact the airline," he said.

