Busan [South Korea], March 23 (ANI): Voices of dissent against Pakistan's policies in Balochistan echoed internationally as members of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest in Busan, accusing the Pakistani state of systemic human rights violations and calling for urgent global intervention.

The demonstration was part of a month-long global campaign running from March 10 to April 9, aimed at highlighting what activists described as decades of repression in Balochistan. Protesters asserted that their movement is rooted in justice, not hostility, and seeks to draw attention to what they termed "state-sponsored violence" against the Baloch people.

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Speakers at the rally alleged that enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have become widespread. Citing figures from BNM's Human Rights Department, they claimed that in 2025 alone, over 1,300 enforced disappearances and more than 200 killings were documented. The trend, they said, has continued into 2026, with over 200 cases of disappearances reported in just the first two months.

Activists described a climate of fear in Balochistan, where individuals, including students, teachers, and activists, are allegedly detained without due process. They further accused security forces of targeting entire families and communities, calling it "collective punishment" under the guise of counter-terrorism operations.

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During the protest, speakers also criticised the alleged exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources, claiming that while the region is rich in minerals and strategic assets, its population continues to face poverty, hunger, and insecurity.

The protesters urged the international community, particularly democratic nations, to take a stronger stance. They called for an independent United Nations-led investigation into the situation in Balochistan and demanded accountability for alleged human rights abuses. Additionally, they emphasised the Baloch people's right to self-determination.

Addressing the South Korean government directly, demonstrators appealed for diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, urging Seoul to support international scrutiny of the situation in the region. (ANI)

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