Graham Ford to Miss Afghanistan Series to Recover from Injury

Dublin [Ireland], Feb 26 (ANI): Cricket Ireland (CI) on Wednesday confirmed that head coach Graham Ford will miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.The assistant coach Rob Cassell announced as acting head coach for the series.After it was reported last week that Ford would return home to Ireland from the current Ireland Wolves tour in South Africa, further medical assessment and treatment has resulted in advice that Ford should stay for rehabilitation in Dublin, rather than travel with the senior squad to India on March 1.Rob Cassell, current assistant coach for Ireland, will step up to acting head coach for the tour, while another coach will be added to the support staff in the coming days.The CI is concurrently taking advice from Government, Health and Sporting Bodies on travel to Asia during the current Coronavirus outbreak. While a duty of care approach to players' health will be maintained, there is currently no advisory against travelling to northern India. However, CI will continue to monitor the situation.The series starts on March 6, with all three games being played in Greater Noida. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)