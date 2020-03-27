Guj HC Hears Coronavirus, Lockdown PILs Through Video Conferencing

Ahmedabad, Mar 27 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Friday gave one more week to the state government to respond to the unattended reliefs claimed in various PILs filed recently in connection with the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent national lockdown.

Six such PILs, including a suo motu one, were heard through video conference by a division bench headed by the Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice A J Shastri from the former's residence.

The bench expressed satisfaction about the steps taken by the government and gave one week's time "to respond to all or anyof the unattended reliefs claimed by the petitioners", and set the next date of hearing for April 3.

The petitioners wanted the government to provide food to beggars, the homeless, senior citizens and daily wagers, daily allowance to the needy to buy millk and vegetables, shelters for the homeless, proper facilities for health staff, coronavirus tests of all prisoners and stay on arrests during the lockdown.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the bench many steps were already taken for the daily wagers and migrant workers, and around 4000 such people had been transported to their native places after the lockdown.

He added that 95 shelters are already operational in the state for the homeless.

He said the state had provided complete protection gear to all the health staff directly coming in contact with coronavirus patients.

In its order, the High Court refused to give any blanket order on banning arrests to avoid crowding in jails.

The HC said police must ensure the arrested person is not infected with coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)