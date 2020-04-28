Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Up by 226 to 3,774; 19 Die in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 226 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the state to 3,774, a Health department official said.

With 19 fatalities, all from Ahmedabad, in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state rose to 181.

At 164, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases, followed by Vadodara (15) and Surat (14), taking th total number of the cases in these three districts to 2,543, 570, and 255, respectively.

"All 19 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad. 15 of the deceased were suffering from comorbid conditions," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

