Happy That Those Who Attacked Me During Coronavirus Survey Arrested, Says Bengaluru ASHA Worker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): The ASHA worker, who was attacked by locals in Sadiq layout area in Bengaluru while conducting a coronavirus survey, on Friday expressed satisfaction with police action in the matter."I am happy that five people have been arrested for attacking me while I was conducting a survey in view of COVID-19 in Sadiq layout area in Bengaluru on April 1. We serve the people and work for the betterment of the society," Krishnaveni, the ASHA worker, told ANI here.ASHA workers, who were deployed to spread awareness about coronavirus and identify suspected cases, were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in the area on Wednesday."We had been conducting surveys for the past 14 days ever since a positive coronavirus case was identified in the area. A person came and asked why we were gathering information. We informed him that a positive case was identified in the area," Krishnaveni said."They made an announcement from the mosque not to give any information to us. Afterwards, several people came out of their houses and started attacking us," she added.Police initiated an investigation and have made arrests in the matter.This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people and infected over 2,000 people. (ANI)

