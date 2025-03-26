Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): HBO's highly anticipated series adaptation of JK Rowling's beloved 'Harry Potter' books has added another key piece to its cast.

According to Deadline, British actor-comedian Nick Frost is nearing a deal to play the iconic half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

Frost, known for his collaborations with Simon Pegg in films like 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz,' would join a cast that already includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall, and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

Hagrid, the warm and friendly gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, was previously portrayed by Robbie Coltrane in the eight 'Harry Potter' films.

While HBO has not officially confirmed Frost's casting, the network acknowledged the speculation surrounding the project.

"We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation," HBO said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline.

"As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals," HBO added.

The 'Harry Potter' series, which is designed to run for over a decade, is being written and showrun by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serving as director and executive producer.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, has described the show as a "faithful adaptation" of Rowling's novels that will "dive deep into each of the iconic books."

Frost's casting as Hagrid has generated excitement among fans, who have been speculating about his involvement in the project since he posted a cryptic message on Instagram last week. (ANI)

