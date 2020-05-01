Harsh Vardhan Discusses Encephalitis with Bihar Health Minister

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting with the Health Minister of Bihar after the state reported three deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).The meeting was conducted through a video conference."Today, I held a video conferencing meeting with the Health Minister of Bihar specifically on the issue of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). Bihar govt has created more paediatric wards in the state and is alert on the issue," Dr Harsh Vardhan told reporters. Last year over 140 children died due to AES in the state.As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital.AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)