HC Directs Govt to File Report on Bringing Back Stranded TN Tablighi Attendees

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a status report on the steps taken to bring back stranded people from the state, who had attended a religious conference in Delhi in March.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed the government to file the status report on a petition by Asa Umar Farooq and posted the matter for further hearing to May 12.

Claiming that the central government had alerted its citizens on the COVID-19 pandemiconly on March 14, the petitioner said there was no ban ordered against any gatherings, religious events or public meetings till then.

He further submitted that the Prime Minister had asked the public to observe 'Janta curfew' for a day on March 22.

Till then, no medical emergency was announced in the country by the health department.

It was only when the Centre realised the gravity of the situation arising out of the disease that it was declared as a national disaster and sec.144 was promulgated in the state, asking people to maintain social distancing.

Both the governments, announced enforcement of the lockdown, without facilitating any transit for those who had been stuck in far off places and no alternative facilities were made available for them, the petitioner alleged.

Referring to those who had gone to New Delhi to attend the Tabhlighi Jamaat conference, he said over 1,500 people were stranded in the national capital in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, of which around 600 were from the Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, many others were stuck in other states.

Alleging that the state government has failed in its duty to bring back its natives from other states, the petitioner sought a direction from the court to bring them back.

When the matter came up before the bench through video conference, Government Pleader Jayaprakash Narayan submitted that all such applications from people stranded in different parts of the country, were being processed by a team.

