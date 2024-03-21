New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI) Harnessing the power of AI in healthcare, Dr. Dangs Lab has unveiled a platform to provide tailored testing profiles, catering to the requirements of individual patients.

As a lab-agnostic platform, Discover is available free of cost, democratising access to personalised healthcare and fostering a culture of participatory medicine, the lab said. This is a significant departure from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach.

Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee Leaves Social Media Users Stunned With Her Epic Transformation Pics; Netizens Ask 'Itna Weight Loss Kaisa Kiya?'.

Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab, underscored the vision behind the platform, emphasising the need to bridge the gap between technological advancements and expert medical guidance.

"In healthcare, individuals often find themselves constrained by standardised packages, potentially overlooking critical insights pivotal to their health goals and longevity. Discover seeks to harmonize technology with medical expertise, offering bespoke test packages tailored for each patient," Dang told ANI.

Also Read | World Down Syndrome Day 2024 Date & Significance: What Is Trisomy 21? Symptoms, Causes & Treatment- Everything You Need To Know.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer in the field of healthcare, revolutionising how diseases are diagnosed, treated, and managed.

The platform, introduced by Dr. Dangs Lab, leverages AI technology to transform the landscape of diagnostic testing by offering personalised testing profiles. Dr Dangs Labs is a pathology laboratory offering a wide range of testing services in Delhi NCR.

The platform --'Discover' represents a paradigm shift in personalised diagnostics, offering a transformative approach to healthcare that prioritizes individual needs and preferences.

"With its launch, Dr Dangs Lab reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the diagnostic landscape, driving positive change and revolutionizing the future of healthcare in India and beyond," the lab said.

Discover operates through three progressive stages, leveraging a seamless blend of technology and human expertise, the lab informed.

The process begins with an intuitive tech interface, where users interact with a user-friendly web application to define their health goals, lifestyle, medical history, and symptoms.

This interface recommends comprehensive test packages, supported by verifiable scientific evidence, ensuring transparency and reliability. In the subsequent stage, users engage with seasoned medical experts who further refine the test package based on individual health requirements and previous test results.

Finally, a participatory approach ensures that patient concerns are addressed, culminating in the formulation of a finalized test package tailored to the patient's needs.

Dr. Arjun Dang stressed that while physicians remain pivotal in healthcare decision-making, "Discover empowers patients with the autonomy to make informed choices about their well-being. Accessible globally, Discover is specifically tailored for the Indian population, addressing India-specific health concerns and needs," he said.

"Dr. Dangs Lab, renowned for its commitment to precision and patient-centric care, continues to lead the way in enhancing healthcare delivery and optimizing patient outcomes through innovation and cutting-edge technology," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)