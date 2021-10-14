Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): The findings of a new systematic review and meta-analysis suggest that alcohol-targeted brief interventions, which are short, structured, one-to-one conversations about drinking, designed to motivate changes in risky behaviour, when delivered in doctors' offices and similar medical settings, might produce small but useful reductions in drinking.

Published in the scientific journal 'Addiction', this review synthesized findings from 116 trials and 64,439 total participants to estimate the efficacy of brief interventions for alcohol and other drug use, delivered in general medical settings.

Also Read | Study Explains Why Warm Milk Makes You Sleepy.

Alcohol-targeted brief interventions yielded small beneficial effects on alcohol use, equivalent to a reduction in 1 drinking day per month. Interestingly, the findings were inconclusive for brief interventions delivered in the emergency department/trauma centres but were effective when delivered in other general medical settings (e.g., a primary care clinic). There was limited evidence regarding the effects of drug-targeted brief interventions on drug use.

Lead author Emily Tanner-Smith comments: "A reduction of one drinking day per month may not sound like much, but small individual reductions can add up to a substantial reduction in population-level harms. Given their brevity, low cost, and minimal clinician effort, brief interventions may be a promising way to reduce alcohol use, one patient at a time." (ANI)

Also Read | ZyCov-D: Centre to Procure 60 Lakh DNA COVID-19 Vaccines in October 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)