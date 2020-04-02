Healthcare Workers Safety is Our Responsibility: CM Chouhan on Indore Stone Pelting Incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured the healthcare workers that their safety is his government responsibility and said that those involved in pelting stones at medical staff in Indore will be given a strict punishment."An unfortunate incident took place in Indore. All anti-social elements involved in that incident will be punished. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, Asha and Usha workers, revenue staff and urban body workers are fighting against coronavirus. You continue the fight against the virus. Your safety is our responsibility. I and the whole country are with you," a press statement quoted the Chief Minister as saying."The police have initiated the action, some have been arrested and strict action is being taken against them," he said.The residents of Tatpatti Bakhal locality in Indore pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak."This is not just a tweet. This is a stern warning. Human rights are only for humans." Chouhan had tweeted.Twelve new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total count in Madhya Pradesh stands at 98. (ANI)

