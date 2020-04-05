High Commission in Pakistan Lights Up Lamps to Support India's Fight Against Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Pakistan lighted up lamps on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to all to participate in '9 pm for 9 minutes' event to defeat the coronavirus.Indians rose to the occasion in unison and lit candles, diyas to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus.Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and various political leaders lit up earthen pots and lamps. In Chennai, people formed the map of India by lighting earthen lamps, while in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earthen lamps to form an 'Om' at his residence.This comes days after the people had come out in their balconies and clapped and clanged utensils to express their gratitude to medical professionals -- who are at the forefront of the country's fight against coronavirus.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)