Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Sant Niranjan Dass at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the special occasion of the Jayanti of Guru Ravidass Maharaj, according to an official release.

"He was recently conferred the Padma Shri, in recognition of his inspiring service to society," PM Modi said.

PM Modi visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a Ravidassia dera based in the village of Ballan near Jalandhar in Punjab.

Taking it to X, PM Modi wrote, "It was a very special feeling to be at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the Jayanti of Guru Ravidass Maharaj."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Union Budget presented in Parliament will empower the poor, increase the income of farmers and boost the Make in India initiative.

Addressing a gathering on the 649th Jayanti celebration of Sant Ravidass in Jalandhar, PM Modi greeted the audience and recalled the contributions of the revered saint.

"I am confident that with the blessings of Sant Ravidas Ji, we will certainly achieve the goal of a Developed India. Just this morning, the country's budget was presented in Parliament. This budget is one that will further empower the poor, the annadata , the youth power, and the women power. This is a budget to strengthen villages. This is a budget to increase farmers' income. This is a budget that will promote Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday.

He said Saint Ravidas showed the path of service.

"I pay my respects to this soil of Punjab. Today is the sacred occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. I am fortunate to be among you all on this pious occasion. I extend my greetings to all my fellow countrymen on Sant Ravidas Jayanti and Magh Purnima... I have had the good fortune of serving Kashi as a Member of Parliament... It was on the ghats of Kashi that the teachings of Sant Ravidas Ji were revealed... We all draw great inspiration from him," PM Modi said. (ANI)

