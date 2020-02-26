HIGHLIGHTS AT 10:00 PM

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 10.00 pm:

NATION

DEL164 DL-VIOLENCE-3RDLD NSA

Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval

New Delhi: The situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi is under control and the police are doing their job, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he visited the affected areas and interacted with locals on Wednesday.

DEL149 DL-VIOLENCE-LDALL REAX

Delhi violence: Govt and opposition parties indulge in verbal duel

New Delhi: A fierce war of words broke out between the government and opposition parties over the incidents of violence in the northeast Delhi with the Congress accusing the government of "colossal failure of duty" and demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, a demand termed as "laughable" by the BJP which charged Congress president Sonia Gandhi with playing "dirty politics" on the issue.

DEL161 VIOLENCE-SHAH-SITUATION

Shah closely monitoring Delhi situation: Official sources

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has had a string of meetings in the past three days and is closely monitoring the situation in the violence-hit areas of the national capital, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL163 DL-VIOLENCE-LDALL KEJRIWAL

Rioters from outside, some political and anti-social elements involved in violence: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that rioters from outside and some political and anti-social elements were involved in the northeast Delhi violence in which 24 people, including a police head constable, were killed.

DEL157 UP-AZAM-3RDLD ARREST

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA-son Abdullah Azam surrendered before a Rampur court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody over Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate.

DEL166 DEF-IAFCHIEF-BALAKOT

IAF Chief Bhadauria flies five aircraft mission commemorating 1st anniversary of Balakot strikes

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of Balakot air strikes, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a five aircraft mission from Srinagar air base along with air warriors who were part of the operation to pound a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan.

BOM9 GJ-VANZARA

Ex-IPS D G Vanzara given post-retirement promotion by Guj govt

Ahmedabad: Former IPS officer D G Vanzara, who was accused in the alleged fake encounters of Ishrat Jahan and Sohrabuddin Sheikh and was later discharged in both the cases, has been given post-retirement promotion as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the Gujarat government, six years after he retired from service

LEGAL

DEL139 DL-VIOLENCE-LDALL COURTS

HC voices anguish at no FIRs against political leaders for provocative speeches, directs police to decide by Thursday

New Delhi: Cautioning authorities that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots should not be allowed to be repeated, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed "anguish" over the failure to register FIRs against those making alleged hate speeches including Kapil Mishra and others from the BJP here and asked the Police Commissioner to take a "conscious decision" on this by Thursday.

LGD95 LDALL JUDGE

Lawyers' bodies differ over Justice Arun Mishra's praise for PM

New Delhi: Difference cropped up on Wednesday within the top lawyers' associations over the statement made by Supreme Court Judge Justice Arun Mishra praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a global judicial conference here last week.

BUSINESS

DEL121 BIZ-FM-ECONOMY

Govt closely monitoring coronavirus impact on economy: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Wednesday said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy.

DCM25 BIZ-NIRAV-AUCTION

Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost, diamond watch, among 112 assets to go under hammer

Mumbai: Rare paintings, exquisite wrist watches and luxury cars belonging to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will be auctioned from Thursday.

FOREIGN

FGN39 INDIA-UNHRC-PAK J&K 'was, is and shall forever' remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting

Geneva: Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat said at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting here on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue.

FGN31 US-INDIA-LD NSA NSA Robert O'Brien says Indians have friends in America and White House

Washington: US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has thanked the people of India who came out in support of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their maiden visit to the country, underlining that they have friends in America and the White House. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS

SPD18 SPO-CRI-VIOLENCE-REAX

Indian cricketers condemn violence in Delhi, appeal for peace & harmony

New Delhi: Former and active India cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday appealed for peace and harmony in violence-hit northeast Delhi, saying the incidents of arson and rage were unfortunate and heart-breaking.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW

Women's T20 World Cup: India seek hat-trick of wins in clash against NZ

Melbourne, Feb 26 (PTI) On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. PTI

