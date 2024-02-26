India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Sinch India, a leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, proudly announces the unveiling of its latest innovation, Sinch Trust. The new platform redefines messaging transparency and trustworthiness in business communication and is poised to set a new standard for excellence in the industry.

India is home to the world's second-largest mobile subscriber base with around 800 million smartphone users and leads the APAC region. This sheer volume creates potential for delivery issues. Businesses and enterprises heavily leverage SMS for marketing, customer engagement, and notifications. Businesses often partner with CPaaS solution providers and aggregators, but 48% of these enterprises lack clear insights into delivery journeys and potential issues.

Sinch Trust addresses these critical needs in the Indian SMS market by offering much-needed transparency and reliability. The platform's opt-in verification, focus on responsible data practices as per the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), and detailed delivery reports and insights empower businesses to thrive in a competitive landscape while building trust with their customers. A paradigm shift in how businesses approach communication, Sinch Trust offers a transformative solution that aligns with the evolving needs of the modern enterprise.

Along with businesses and enterprises, Sinch Trust secures the overall messaging ecosystem, positively impacting all stakeholders Telcos experience streamlined operations, heightened customer satisfaction, and compliance support. CPaaS companies gain a competitive edge, fostering stronger partnerships. Mobile Users enjoy a better messaging experience, with increased security and improved access to essential services.

Key features of Sinch Trust include:

* Transparent Messaging: Keeping messaging transparent by gaining actionable insights into SMS delivery reports.

* Identify Trusted Partners: With Sinch Trust, businesses can identify and collaborate with trusted messaging partners, ensuring reliability and consistency.

* Maximize ROI: Driving business goals with the right partners, maximizing return on investment and minimizing lost opportunities.

* Trust Score Calculation: Sinch Trust calculates a "Trust Score" based on delivery confirmations ("delivery receipts") received from vendors and internal parameters. This score enables enterprises to track their Service Level Agreement (SLA) performance, providing a comprehensive picture of messaging reliability.

Commenting on the revolutionary new platform, Nitin Singhal, MD of Sinch India, said - "At Sinch, we understand the critical role SMS communication plays in driving business goals. Our dedication to innovation has driven the development of a solution that addresses the evolving needs of our industry, establishing a new standard of excellence. With Sinch Trust, we're revolutionizing message delivery by introducing a transformative solution that enhances transparency and also equips businesses with the tools to capitalize on missed opportunities, turning them into potential gains".

With Sinch's extensive range of products and services, businesses can effortlessly engage through various communication channels. Across diverse industries, businesses rely on Sinch to deliver messages securely to consumers or citizens of India, covering transaction information, authentication, authorization, and acquisition needs.

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at www.sinch.com

