Hospitality Firms Join Hands to Prioritise Travellers' Safety

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Indian travel and tourism industry has come together to make a commitment to prioritise travellers' safety, maintenance of high-hygiene standards and adherence to new travel protocols in harmony with the new normal.

The initiative, called 'MySafeTripPledge', is a travel safety pledge showcasing a safety commitment from leaders of the industry that has been one of the worst hit by the pandemic, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The safety pledge has been taken by eminent leaders from the airlines, hospitality and other ancillary industries including Ajay Singh from Spicejet; Vinod Kannan from Vistara; Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL)'s Puneet Chhatwal; Sunil Bhaskaran from Air Asia India; ITC COO Anil Chadha; Vikram Oberoi from The Oberoi Group; Ritesh Agarwal from OYO Hotels & Homes; and Priya Paul from The Park Hotels, it added.

"Through this industry initiative, we want to convey to travellers that their safety is paramount to us. As travel opens up in a calibrated manner, the travel and hospitality industry is taking the lead in committing itself to a shared responsibility of keeping travellers safe at all travel touch points," of MakeMyTrip founder and Group Executive Chairman Deep Kalra said.

Despite being battered hard by the pandemic, the travel and hospitality industry has shown immense solidarity and pro-activeness in implementing pre-emptive measures for safety and wellbeing of travellers, he added. PTI AKT

