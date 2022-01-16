Actor Huma Qureshi is making sure to take proper care of her health. Taking to Instagram, Huma shared her Sunday morning routine. She uploaded a few pictures of her doing a back-bending yoga asana on an open terrace. "Slow and steady ..One day at a time towards Me," she captioned the post. Huma Qureshi Takes Her Fashion Game a Notch Higher During Maharani Promotions (View Pics).

Huma's workout pictures garnered several likes and comments. "Wow...can see the major difference because of your hardwork," actor Sachin Shroff commented. "Great going," cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented. Huma Qureshi Birthday Special: A Fashion Stunner Who Packs an Edgy Spunk in All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma will be seen in 'Double XL', which tackles the mental agony that results from being body-shamed. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha. The both have faced body shaming in the past.

