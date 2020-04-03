IHCL Opens Its Doors for Medical Fraternity Combatting COVID-19

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday said the hospitality group is offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they fight the spread of the virus.

"During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today (Friday), we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus," an IHCL spokesperson said in a statement here.

These rooms will be available across seven of its hotels including Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center.

"We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis," the spokesperson added.

