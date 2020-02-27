Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit Unearthed

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and arrested two persons, a senior officer of the agency said on Thursday.

The unit was set up at a house in Sridurgapally under Nimta police station limits.

An improvised five-chamber country made firearm, one improvised one-shot country made firearm, one under prepared firearm, one empty fire cartridge besides and arms making equipment have been seized during the raid by a joint team of CID along with Nimta police on Wednesday night, the officer said.

"We had a tip-off that a customer was arriving there to procure arms. Besides arresting him, we nabbed another person at the illegal arms factory," he said.

The CID has launched a search for others involved in making illegal weapons at the flat, he added.

