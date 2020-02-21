India 79/3 at Lunch Against New Zealand in First Test

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Sent in to bat, India scored 79 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 29 and 19 respectively at the break.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took 2 wickets for 20 runs while Tim Southee got one.

Jamieson's victims were Indian captain Virat Kohli (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11).

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 79 for 3 in 28 overs (Mayank Agarwal 29 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 19 batting, Prithvi Shaw 16; Kyle Jamieson 2/20, Tim Southee 1/19). PTI PDS

