New Delhi, May 15: The Congress on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on US President Donald Trump's remarks in Doha, where he claimed that India has agreed to "zero tariffs" on several American goods as against its "highest" tariffs, asking what linkage does it have with the stopping of Operation Sindoor. "The Commerce Minister is in Washington DC and President Trump has made yet another grand announcement from Doha. There is total chuppi from our PM. What has he agreed to and what linkage is there between this and the stoppage of Operation Sindoor?" AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked in a post on X. US President Donald Trump Says Only 2 Solutions for Iran Are ‘Intelligent’ or ‘Brutal’.

He also tagged a report quoting Trump that India has offered "zero tariffs" on several American goods as part of its trade deal with the United States. "India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world. It is very hard to sell into India. They have offered us a deal where basically they are willing to -- literally -- they charge us no tariff. We go from the highest tariff -- you could not do business in India, we are not even in the top 30 in India because the tariff is so high -- to a point where they have actually told us that there will be no tariff. Would you say that is the difference? They were the highest, and now they are saying no tariff," Trump said in Doha. India-US Tariff: Donald Trump Says India Proposes Zero Tariff Trade Deal on Range of American Goods.

India is currently holding talks for finalising a trade deal with the United States and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US for the negotiations.